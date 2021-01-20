A Sumner County family is frustrated with the process of getting a vaccine for their elderly loved one.
Earlier this month, Cat Dunham placed her 89-year-old father on the waiting list to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Since her father is a part of the valuable age group to get a vaccine, they want to prevent it.
"When we had Thanksgiving and Christmas and couldn't all be together, you don't know how many more you're going to have…so you really want to be sure that he can get vaccinated," said an emotional Cat Dunham.
Dunham has tried to call both the state and county health department several times to hopefully find out more information on the next steps after you receive a confirmation email. She urges for more transparency through this process. She believes there should be a way for the county to inform people where they fall on the waiting list and the estimated wait time.
"Every time you call, you speak with someone who will put you on the waitlist, and so I did that, and we got the same email confirmation and still nothing," Dunham said.
Dunham called the health department again on Wednesday and was told they did not know how to find out more about where she was on the waiting list.
"I understand that this is a very difficult process, but it's frustrating that it's not transparent enough and you don't understand how it's going to roll out when it's going to when they are going to be able to get the vaccines," said Dunham.
Her father is upset over the process.
"I don't know what else to do. I'm just frustrated," Dunham said.
News 4 tried to access the county's health department vaccine and even tried to access the county's health department vaccine waiting list portal-and received this error message. News 4 also reached out to the state and county health department for answers, and we're still awaiting a response.
For this daughter and father duo, they said they want some answers about the list and when they'll get an actual appointment.
"I feel responsible for him, and I feel like this is my job, and when I'm not able to get this vaccine for him, I feel like I'm letting him down," Dunham said.
