SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Election Commission has issued its early voting locations for those looking to vote early and beat the long lines on Election Day, November 3.
Early voting starts Wednesday, October 14 and goes through Thursday, October 29.
The following locations are hosting early voting:
Freedom Church, 1010 Freedom Church Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066
- Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (October 14 through October 29) 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays (October 17 & 24)
Hendersonville Church of Christ 132 Imperial Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (October 14 through October 29) 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays (October 17 & 24)
Voters will also be able to participate in early voting on seven satellite dates. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and/or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. These locations can be found below:
- First Baptist Church Portland, 106 N. Broadway, Portland, TN 37148 (October 15 & 16)
- Church of the Nazarene, 400 Loretta Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 (October 23 & 24)
- White House City Hall, 105 College Street, White House, TN 37188 (October 26 & 27)
- "Old" Westmoreland Elementary, 3012 Thompson Lane, Westmoreland, TN 37186 (October 28)
