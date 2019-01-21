When you need help, dispatchers are the first to respond.
News4 found in Sumner County dispatchers were sending emergency responders to the wrong addresses.
The Hendersonville fire chief estimated it's been happening 40 times a month.
Monday, News4 learned the problem may have been at the top.
During its first 17 months, the county's new emergency communications center lost 30 of its 49 dispatchers. 27 of them resigned voluntarily.
As for the reasons they left, the former dispatchers cited everything from abusive conduct and bulling, to profanity, throwing objects, and retaliation.
"That is not sustainable. We can't lose that kind of institutional knowledge and be successful," said Paul Harbsmeier, a long time police officer in Hendersonville.
Harbsmeier took over as the transition manager on Friday shortly after the former director Rhonda Lea resigned.
Her assistant director resigned too.
Harbsmeier said they'll now conduct a nationwide search to find the right person for the job.
In the mean time, he said residents can rest easy knowing they'll get the help they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.