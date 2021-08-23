SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County ICU Physician Dr. Jason Martin, a vocal critic of Governor Bill Lee and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced his gubernatorial campaign Monday.

"Rather than leading with policies to keep children in schools, businesses open, and families safe, Lee went on a fringe extreme rampage, firing top COVID officials, eliminating the power for local school boards to protect their vulnerable students by requiring masks, and lying about the protections needed against the virus," Dr. Martin said in a statement.

"As a critical care physician, I took an oath to 'do no harm.' Right now, there are too many politicians out there like Governor Lee doing more harm than good for the people of Tennessee, and I’m running to change that."

Martin will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in Tennessee's 2022 gubernatorial election.

Lee, who is running for re-election in 2022, received an endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump.