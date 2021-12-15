SUMNER COUNTY (WSMV) - Sumner County's annual Christmas gift drive for people in need is in the gathering stage right now.
It's all designed to make sure every child has a happy Christmas.
Social Worker Kecia Ray said they’ve got Barbies, Star Wars figures, and a lot of superheroes.
Ray’s got a little superhero in her too.
The gifts on the tables are due to her seeing Sumner County’s Batman spotlight in the sky, signaling for help.
“We want every child to experience the same thing at Christmas time,” Ray said.
Homeless or hungry it doesn't matter, turkeys are in the oven already. 12 are on stand-by donated by VFW Post 9851 in Hendersonville.
DeRrma came here from Gallatin. She has an 18-year-old, 11-year-old, and 6-year-old to look out for.
She knows something on this table will be with her and the kids on Christmas morning.
“Who knows what it will be we are happy to be surprised,” DeRrma said. “I know my kids have a lot of wishes.”
None of this is tornado-related, just Holiday Spirit in Sumner County every year.
