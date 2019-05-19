LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - A teacher and football coach at Summit High School was arrested on DUI charges on Sunday morning in Marshall County.
Brian Coleman, who teaches Bridge Math and is the head football coach at Summit, was arrested on charges of DUI, violation of implied consent and driving on a roadway lined for traffic on Sunday morning.
Williamson County Schools said it was aware of the incident and looking into it.
He was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 3:29 a.m. and was released at 8:14 a.m. His bond was set at $2,000.
