ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The parents of Summers Wells, a little girl who went missing in Hawkins County, released a video marking her birthday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 5-year-old Wells disappeared in June from her Hawkins County home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, TN. She has not been seen since.

February 15 will mark eight months since Wells went missing. TBI agents continue to infrequently search places again, and they're relying on tips to solve the case.

"Summer is on our minds today, just as she’s been every day since June 15, 2021. Her case weighs heavily on all involved," TBI posted on its Facebook page.

Friday marked Summer Wells' sixth birthday. Her family posted this birthday tribute video on the YouTube page they launched to find her.

"This is a tender day to us. We miss our Summer with all our hearts. We desire that Summer's birthday speaks for all the missing Children everywhere," the family posted on the YouTube channel.

A fundraiser has raised more than $75,000. This reward total is a combination of donations made directly to Civis Bank area branches and checks mailed directly to their building in Church Hill, the Church Hill Rescue Squad said.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells’ whereabouts is still asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department at 423-272-4848 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.