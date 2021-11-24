CHURCH HILL, TN (WSMV) – The reward fund for the return of 5-year-old Summer Wells now stands at $70,915.29.

This amount is a combination of money from donations at the start of the funds’ creation and contributions mailed to the bank or the Church Hill Rescue Squad agency.

Wells disappeared in June from her Hawkins County home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, TN. She has not been seen since.

Father of missing Rogersville girl speaks out nearly five months after disappearance ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It has been almost five months since five-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home.

Donations can be given to the Summer Wells Reward Fund by taking them to any Civis Bank Branch in Church Hill, Rogersville, or Sneedville.

Checks can be sent to the Church Hill Rescue Squad address at the following address:

Church Hill Rescue Squad

PO Box 704

Church Hill, TN 37642