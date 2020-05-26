Summer reading books being given out Tennessee students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Books are being given out to thousands of elementary students in Tennessee to help them stay ahead of the "summer slide" and all with a little help from country music legend Dolly Patron.
The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation said 30,000 kindergarten to third grade students in Tennessee will be getting six books this summer "at no cost to families or school districts."
It will be piloted from the Summer Collection from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation has partnered with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library since 2004.
The books and reading program are to help stop the “Summer Slide." According to research, "two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer."
The students in 33 participating school districts will receive two books delivered to their homes monthly in June, July and August.
Those participating were selected based on the county’s designation of “distressed” or “at-risk” by the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development and the Tennessee Department of Education.
“Third grade reading proficiency is a key indicator for a child’s future educational success and workforce readiness,” GELF President James Pond said in a statement on Tuesday. “Through this pilot initiative, we hope to combat summer learning loss and strengthen early literacy in Tennessee by providing students with books and resources outside of school.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.