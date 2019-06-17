NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There are a large number of resources for Summer Meals programs for children 18 and younger.
There is no enrollment required, and meals are available not only for certain periods in area schools, but also a variety of other settings like community centers, churches, parks, and more.
The USDA has an interactive website where you can search for as many as 50 nearby food programs based on your zip code, at this link.
The Summer Meals program is a federally funded state administered program to ensure those in need can access nutritious meals and snacks during summer vacation.
