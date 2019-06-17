NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- If you're sending children to a day camp during the summer, you have the ability to deduct the cost from your income taxes.
The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit is available as a tax deduction, provided the child is 13 or younger, or disabled, and the child is going to the day camp so you can work.
The tax credit enables you to go to work or school, so if you have a spouse at home who could care for the child, then no deduction is available.
If you are a single parent, or married couple both working, you'll qualify. It does require documentation of the cost, business tax identification information, and other information. The deduction is also available if you send a child to daycare, however, it is also required to be an established business, with a tax identification number.
The amount available as a tax credit varies from between 20 percent to 35 percent of what you spend on daycare or day camp, up to a limit of $3,000 per year for one child, or up to a maximum limit of $6,000 for two or more children.
The tax credit varies based upon your income level, so check your qualifications carefully with a certified public accountant or tax preparer.
Referred to by the IRS as TC 602, read all the information on the IRS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.