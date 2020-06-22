NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Phase Three is starting in Nashville, which means summer camps can now run at full capacity for the next month.
Leadership Academy Camp founder Laura Johnson is working to get ready for this new step. They’re starting the camps in July.
They’re going to have a different summer than most, even though they’re allowed to have all students back.
“We’re continuing to keep our small group sizes, keep campers exclusively with their counselor in a small group, not mixing groups together,” Johnson said.
They’ll also have extra hand washing times and hand sanitizer for campers and staff. They’re also asking everyone to wear masks.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to take some extra precautions to keep camper safe,” she said.
Johnson says she’s excited to get them back out into nature after being cooped up inside all spring.
”For them to be outside, moving their bodies, doing things together, having social interactions and attention from other adults, these skills that they develop through these interactions are so critical,” Johnson said.
There are a few spots left in the Leadership Academy Camp sessions. For more information, click here.
