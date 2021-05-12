WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Last summer was challenging for many families, with much of the country shut down during the COVID pandemic. As summer approaches, many facilities and organizations are opening back up, including summer camps.
With the school year almost over, families are deciding what to do with their kids this summer.
At Elevate Enrichment Center in Sumner County, they're expecting to have 21 different camps in June and July. Parents told News 4 that they are looking for a boost in both academics and socialization for their children.
"This summer is like we have a choice," parent Jennifer Davis said. "Like going to Baskin-Robbins, we have 31 flavors. We totally skipped virtual school, iPads and TV screens are terrible for kids. Learning happens when people meet, and this is a good opportunity for kids to meet in a common space."
Since last March, there has been a noticeable dip in learning in classrooms with all of the disruptions. This summer could be a chance to make up for that loss.
"I have heard from outside sources that they are saying three to six months' worth of loss when they are doing some entrance test," Amanda Humphrey, Director and teacher at Elevate Enrichment Center, said. "We are being contacted daily for tutoring and some of these enrichment camps."
Outside of tutoring services for pre-K through high school, the enrichment classes are for elementary and middle school students. Masks are not required, but students receive temperature checks.
The parents told News 4 they have no worries for their children's safety, with summer camps right around the corner.
"I think people are getting more comfortable like I said people are social distancing and getting the vaccine," parent Ivy McDonald said. "The public seems to be opening up more."
Since classes started in August, enrollment jumped 158 percent into February of 2021.
"We've been lucky to stay healthy and not had to close one time," Humphrey told News 4. "We are cleaning all surfaces, and kids are part of it. They help too."
