Summer camp looking for help to continue for another year

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A North Nashville summer program needs help to continue it's free summer camp enrichment program this year.
For 15 years, Bishop Marcus Campbell has hosted the "United for Our Youth Summer Enrichment Camp" at no cost to parents.
"This is literally like a safe place for them," said parent Lita Salinas.
Salinas' two boys have participated in the camp each year and it's truly been a lifesaver.
"I couldn’t find anywhere that was affordable for me and that I actually felt safe," said Salinas.
Other parents agree.
"When you come here they have a lot to offer to the kids so it makes you feel comfortable dropping your kids off," said parent Nicholas Sims.
Bishop Marcus Campbell leads his congregation at the Church at Mt. Carmel on Monroe Street in North Nashville. He says the camp started off after he would offer kids meals in the community and then they decided to turn it into a summer camp.
For years, the camp has relied on community donations and this year they're in need of those donations to keep the camp going.
"We don’t charge anything if parents are able to give. We ask them to at least donate $25 to help us with toiletries, and paperware that we need here at the church," said Bishop Campbell.
The camp usually has 200 kids. The children are engaged in fun educational lessons geared toward the next grade level they'll enter in the fall.
"We need school supplies also and then monetary gifts to be able to sponsor to take them to the science museum, the zoo, the Parthenon, the Frisk building. Those are some of the field trips we take as well as the water parks," said Bishop Campbell.
Parents say the lessons children learn at camp stay with them long after summer ends.
"They learn life skills, they learn how to clean up behind themselves, they learn how to agree to disagree, they learn how to stay out of trouble and the boys have actually gained their own voice," said Salinas.
If you would like to donate to the summer enrichment program you can email mt.carmelmbcnashville@gmail.com or call 615-636-0012.
Digital donations are accepted through CashApp ($BishopCampbell) and Venmo (@Marcus-Campbell-59)
