Nashville's MLS stadium could face a major delay - that's if a judge agrees with a lawsuit filed in September by the group "Save Our Fairgrounds."
The suit says there were "serious conflicts of financial interest" in how companies involved in the stadium project were picked.
Several members who evaluated bids for construction-related contracts were not Metro employees, as the law requires; the suit alleges that members of the evaluation committee had "direct and indirect financial ties" to the project.
One of those evaluating bids was Mary Cavarra, who works for Ingram Industries – part owner of the soccer club.
Another offering input in the selection process, was Ron Gobbell, whose firm is paid to represent the interests of the city in the MLS project.
If the suit is successful, a number of important contracts for the MLS project could be voided – meaning the bidding process would have to start from scratch.
