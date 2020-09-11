September is National Suicide Prevention month.
According to The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network the suicide rate across the state has not increased compared to this time last year.
However, they have seen an increase in people reaching out for help.
“If you pay attention to how people are speaking and the words that they are using are they talking about not being around anymore? Are they expressing thoughts or feelings of hopelessness? Those are really big key verbal indicators, said Misty Leitsch, interim executive director for Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
The pandemic has put on more stress in people’s live and now with fall and winter around there’s a new concern.
“Seasonal effective disorder affects a large number of individuals. Knowing that we are approaching that time of year where the sun is not out as much and people aren't able to get the vitamin D from the sun. If you see someone who might be struggling just ask them, are you okay? I’m concerned, I’m worried about you,” Leitsch said.
If you would like to learn more, they have a 30-day calendar of suicide prevention events listed on their website. To see all the suicide prevention month events, click here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide there is always help. You can call the the statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Both are free and available 24/7.
