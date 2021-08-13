A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for the rest of the evening due to the potential for strong storms. A frontal boundary is helping to fire off showers and thunderstorms that will last through the evening.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4WARN Weather Alert was issued for Friday evening due to the potential for strong storms. However, some residents in the Midstate got a taste of the rain and strong winds early in the afternoon. 

Many across the Midstate reported downed tree branches and power lines. Some trees even snapped in half from the sudden high wind speeds near the base of their trunks.

Reports from Nolensville show some of the extent of the damage from the high winds. 

Nolensville tree damage from storm 3/13/21

