NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The proposed substitute budget proposed by Council Member Tanaka Vercher failed by one vote, allowing Mayor David Briley’s budget to take effect.
It does not include a property tax increase.
The vote occurred around 9:45 p.m. after several hours of debate.
Vercher’s proposed budget would have given teachers a 4% raise rather than than the 3% increase proposed by Briley.
The budget proposed by Briley will take effect on July 1.
Briley, who watched the debate from his Metro Courthouse, is pleased his recommended budget will become law.
The Mayor’s budget also gives more than $1 billion to schools, fully funds Nashville General Hospital, funds his Nashville GRAD scholarship program to support students attending Nashville State Community College and TCAT, allocates money towards important nonprofits and much more – and it does all this without raising taxes.
"Mayor Briley is committed to continuing the conversation around our city’s budget priorities and revenue streams as we move forward through the fiscal year," a statement from the Mayor's office said after the vote.
Vercher’s proposal called for a 3% raise for Metro employees, 4% raise for Metro Schools employees, additional funding for the police and fire departments, including nine firefighters and 20 police officers, additional funding for MTA and did not rely on parking revenue. The proposal also called for a 49.8-cent property tax increase.
Council members Bob Mendes and Russ Pulley withdrew their budget proposals. Council member Steve Glover’s proposal failed.
Vercher said her budget proposal included "compromise, feedback and clearly sends to the public where our priorities are as a body.”
After the vote, teachers were disappointed with the outcome.
Teachers had “sick-outs” in May after saying they wanted a 10% raise.
SEIU Local 205 President Brad Rayson issued a response to the Council failure to pass the substitute bill:
“During an economic boom, it is immoral to ask our teachers, firefighters, police officers, and other city employees to sacrifice their pay and benefits because of irresponsible financial decisions made by elected officials. The city deserves better and our children in underfunded schools deserve better. We will do our part in the next election to elect a Mayor and Council who are going to support working families, not corporate special interests.”
SEIU Local 205 represents Metro general government employees and Metro Schools support staffers.
