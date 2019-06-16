NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At-large councilman Bob Mendes is one of the council members putting a property tax increase in their proposed substitute budget.
“It would only be the second time since 2005,” Mendes said. “On a small, average-sized house in Nashville it would be about $300 a year more.”
Mendes says it’s money that will benefit city employees and give teachers the raises they need and deserve.
“Nobody wants to pay extra property taxes but when you see teachers leaving the county and 130 unfilled police officer positions, you know it’s clear employees are leaving the county to go work elsewhere,” Mendes said. “The Mayor’s budget is based on having $30 million worth of revenue from selling parking rights that he’s pulled back on.”
On Friday, Briley said he opposes the plans for property tax increases because he says these increases require public dialogue and time for residents to have their questions answered. Briley went on to say “this Band-Aid approach limits our ability to plan long-term for things like staffing for the foreseeable future.”
“I wouldn’t necessarily use the word ‘Band-Aid’ but what I would say is I don’t believe they solved the problem or solved its issues long-term,” Councilman Russ Pulley said.
Pulley didn’t include property tax hikes in his substitute budget because he says making any tax increase takes a more comprehensive approach.
“I’m not saying some kind of tax increase is not in order, I believe it is,” Pulley said. “Let’s examine all revenue streams available to us, some revenue streams which may be available to us now that don’t require a tax increase.”
Council will debate all proposals on Tuesday. If another budget isn’t approved by June 30th the Mayor’s budget goes into effect on July 1st.
To read more about the items to be discussed at Metro Council view the agenda here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.