NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new e-scooter company being referred to as "the Netflix of electric scooters" is hitting the streets of Nashville.
There are already several scooter companies operating in Nashville, but this one, called Unagi, is different. The key difference: you don't have to share your scooter.
“It’s clean energy, people love them — it’s the fastest most efficient way to get from point A to point B inside of a city," said David Hyman, founder and CEO of Unagi.
Hyman was fed up with ridesharing apps. He says he never knew when they would cancel a ride or show up late.
So instead he turned his attention to e-scooters, but wasn't crazy about the price.
Hyman says Unagi scooters do their pricing on a month-to-month basis, like Netflix.
"At $49 a month, that's $1.63 a day," Hyman said. "One ride on a Lime or Bird is $3.50 to $5 per ride."
Lorenzo Lagola was one of the first Nashville customers to hop on board with the new e-scooter trend.
After totaling his car in January, he needed an alternative fast.
"I did the Limes and Birds for a while — it really comes down to reliability," hw said. "I can't count on a Lime or a Bird being outside my building."
So Lagola switched to Unagi, which he can take with him anywhere.
"It's definitely lighter — that's the biggest difference," Hyman said. "I can fold it up and take it into somewhere, it's not like I'm lugging around a 40-pound Bird scooter."
The Unagi scooter weighs about 26 pounds and can go up to 19 miles per hour.
The company also strongly monitors safety and makes sure all customers are wearing a helmet.
If you do sign up to receive a monthly scooter, the company will deliver it right to your doorstep within 72 hours.
