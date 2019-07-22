CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, the subject to an almost week-long man hunt in Stewart and Montgomery counties in October, is expected to accept a plea agreement this week in Montgomery County.

Wallace was indicted for first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of property theft and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Wallace is set to appear in court on Friday to accept the plea agreement.