Subdivision evacuated due to bomb threat

TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A subdivision in Tullahoma was evacuated Saturday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat was called into emergency dispatchers.
According to a Tullahoma Police spokesman, the call was received in the 911 center at about 4 p.m.
The anonymous caller said a bomb was under a home in Jennings Point subdivision.
As a precautionary measure, police evacuated the 90 homes in the neighborhood and moved the evacuees to Grace Baptist Church about a mile away.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's bomb squad is en route to the subdivision to investigate the report of the bomb.
The Tullahoma Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene, as well as emergency crews with the Coffee County Fire Department and Coffee County EMS.
