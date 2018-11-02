(WSMV)- Subaru and Toyota are recalling about 165,000 vehicles after discovering a new problem that causes cars to stall unexpectedly.
The recalled models include versions of the Subura Impreza 4-D and 5-D, the Subaru XV Crosstrek, the Scion FR-S, all made in 2012 and 2013.
The valve springs in versions of these vehicles could fracture and cause the engine to stall, risking an accident or severe engine damage.
Subaru said that they were not aware of any accidents reported that were caused by the defects in the valve springs.
Toyota declined to comment.
