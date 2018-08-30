Stunned by closures and owed paychecks, employees get relief

Instead of serving up burgers and sausages, the recently-closed Dog Haus in Murfreesboro is handing out paychecks and apologies.

Murfreesboro restaurant suddenly closes Amanda Blalock has worked at the Dog Haus since it opened in February. She absolutely loved working here until she and her coworkers stopped getting paid.

“We're really sorry that this happened,” said Abe Injeian, the construction manager for Dog Haus Corporate, as he greeted employees who arrived at the store to collect their paychecks.

Injeian traveled to Murfreesboro to personally apologize to the workers who earlier this month suddenly learned the restaurant had closed and were owed back paychecks.

“I was blindsided by it,” said Jeannine Diaz, the general manager of the store.

Employees at 4 restaurants in 4 cities left without paychecks Four restaurants sudden closing in four different cities have left employees without a paycheck.

After the closure of the store, the News4 I-Team uncovered that five other restaurants, in five different cities, all shut down at roughly the same time, leaving employees owed weeks of undelivered paychecks.

The I-Team found all of the stories were owned by the same franchise owners, and a dispute between them lead to the closures.

“Displeased is a very mild word. We were shocked, mortified,” Injeian said.

Injeian told employees that the corporation was sorry and the final details are being worked out to reopen the store next month and rehire all the workers.

Restaurant closures mean delinquent taxes, no paychecks for employees The financial fallout continues for property owners and employees who said they are owed substantial money in the wake of the unexpected closures of a restaurant empire.

Only one of the franchise owners, Larry Lavigne, ever responded to questions from the I-Team.

When we texted to say that we were following up to make sure all the employees at all the closed stores were paid, Lavigne texted back, writing, “I cashed in everything I have to get the money together…the others I partnered with don’t care. The difference is, I do….I told you I would make this right.”

Lavigne later texted photographs of envelopes with employees’ names, including Karen Johnson, who worked at a closed Checker’s restaurant in Nashville.

Johnson confirmed to the I-Team that she did receive her back pay.

If you need the I-Team to help you, please call our tipline at 615-353-2274 or email us at iteam@wsmv.com.