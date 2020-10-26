NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - SmartAsset released it's annual study of "The Best Value Colleges in Tennessee.
|Rank
|School
|City
|Average scholarships and grants
|Average starting salary
|College tuition
|Student living costs
|Student retention rate
|College education value index
|1
|Vanderbilt University
|Nashville, TN
|$41,444
|$65,400
|$47,664
|$19,728
|97%
|62.79
|2
|Christian Brothers University
|Memphis, TN
|$26,836
|$51,500
|$31,870
|$12,560
|79%
|42.83
|3
|The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
|Knoxville, TN
|$9,464
|$51,200
|$12,970
|$17,960
|87%
|37.70
|4
|Tennessee Technological University
|Cookeville, TN
|$8,123
|$53,100
|$8,513
|$18,000
|75%
|37.65
|5
|Rhodes College
|Memphis, TN
|$28,874
|$51,900
|$46,504
|$15,034
|90%
|36.05
|6
|Middle Tennessee State University
|Murfreesboro, TN
|$8,198
|$46,500
|$8,612
|$14,110
|76%
|33.10
|7
|The University of Tennessee- Martin
|Martin, TN
|$7,833
|$44,400
|$9,236
|$10,970
|74%
|32.52
|8
|University of Memphis
|Memphis, TN
|$7,523
|$47,200
|$9,317
|$15,343
|76%
|31.48
|9
|Tennessee State University
|Nashville, TN
|$9,216
|$47,200
|$7,776
|$13,500
|64%
|31.43
|10
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City, TN
|$9,859
|$43,700
|$8,679
|$12,627
|73%
|30.81
Vanderbilt University leads the list with a 97% student retention rate.
To look at the whole interactive study, click here.
