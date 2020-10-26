Vanderbilt generic
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - SmartAsset released it's annual study of "The Best Value Colleges in Tennessee. 

Rank School City Average scholarships and grants Average starting salary College tuition Student living costs Student retention rate College education value index
1 Vanderbilt University Nashville, TN $41,444 $65,400 $47,664 $19,728 97% 62.79
2 Christian Brothers University Memphis, TN $26,836 $51,500 $31,870 $12,560 79% 42.83
3 The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Knoxville, TN $9,464 $51,200 $12,970 $17,960 87% 37.70
4 Tennessee Technological University Cookeville, TN $8,123 $53,100 $8,513 $18,000 75% 37.65
5 Rhodes College Memphis, TN $28,874 $51,900 $46,504 $15,034 90% 36.05
6 Middle Tennessee State University Murfreesboro, TN $8,198 $46,500 $8,612 $14,110 76% 33.10
7 The University of Tennessee- Martin Martin, TN $7,833 $44,400 $9,236 $10,970 74% 32.52
8 University of Memphis Memphis, TN $7,523 $47,200 $9,317 $15,343 76% 31.48
9 Tennessee State University Nashville, TN $9,216 $47,200 $7,776 $13,500 64% 31.43
10 East Tennessee State University Johnson City, TN $9,859 $43,700 $8,679 $12,627 73% 30.81

Vanderbilt University leads the list with a 97% student retention rate. 

To look at the whole interactive study, click here. 

