NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New research shows that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may not be effective against all of the variants.
The study that was done in Israel showed that the variant first discovered in South Africa is able to evade some of the protection of the Pfizer vaccine.
Researchers said that out of 400 people they looked at, the prevalence of this strain in patients who received two doses of the vaccine was about eight times higher than those who were unvaccinated.
Officials do say this study has not been peer-reviewed at this time.
To read more on the Israeli study, click here.
