NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recent study shows women who work tend to have better memory later in life.
“I think it’s surprising because we know that things like education can boost our thinking as we age, or cognitive activity can boost our thinking as we age. But this study shows that even beyond education level, something about work is really good for women’s brains,” Dr. Jessica Caldwell with Cleveland Clinic said.
More than 6,000 women between the ages of 16 and 55 participated in the study. They were followed for an average of 12 years and had their memory tested every two years.
Results showed that after the age of 60, memory had declined 50 percent more for women who did not work.
Dr. Caldwell, who specializes in women’s brain health, said the main takeaway is that staying active and challenging yourself — will benefit you more as you age. Dr. Caldwell did not participate in the study.
“It doesn’t matter if you take on that challenge when you’re younger, so those women who worked when they were 16 and in their early 20s just got the same benefit as women who came back to work later,” Dr. Caldwell said. “So it’s not too late to get an extra challenge cognitively. It’s really helpful for aging.”
She says keeping your mind active may also help with preventing Alzheimer’s disease.
Women are at greater risk, and account for two-thirds of current Alzheimer’s cases.
