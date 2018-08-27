Study shows 28 percent increase in traffic at Fairgrounds with stadium, development

Two different traffic studies totaling some 600 pages said that large-scale improvements will be needed to deal with the traffic that will be coming with that soccer stadium and the 10 acre mixed use development.

The News 4 I-Team is working for you asking what will it cost, who will pay for it, and why isn’t the Tennessee Department of Transportation part of the conversation, since a state route is involved?

A study by Kimly-Horn for MarketStreet Enterprises dated June 2018 predicts there will be 11,781 new vehicle trips per day in the fairgrounds neighborhood, a 28 percent increase.

Nolensville Road is one of the roads that would get the bulk of the new traffic. The study calls for adding a new intersection on Nolensville Road.

A second traffic study by KCI Technologies called for widening Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange, work that involves widening a railroad trestle.

The News 4 I-Team’s Nancy Amons asked TDOT how soon the work could be done and what will it cost?

Turns out no one from the city has even talked to TDOT about it.

"Any changes to Nolensville Road or I-65 would have to be reviewed and approved by TDOT,” TDOT spokesperson B.J. Doughty wrote in an email. “Since we are not currently involved, we don't have any sort of cost estimates on any of the improvements listed."

+10 Planning for stadium at Fairgrounds began prior to public's knowledge The train bringing professional soccer to The Fairgrounds Nashville has been heading down the tracks far longer than the public knew, but the public didn’t hear it coming.

TDOT pointed out that any railroad work has to be approved by the railroad.

The developer is proposing to add 900 new apartments, a 200-room hotel, 200,000 square feet of office space and a 100-000 square foot shopping center in the center of the fairgrounds site, adjacent to a proposed 30,000 seat soccer stadium.

The traffic studies were completed before the location of the mixed-use development changed; the studies showed the apartments, retail and office space blocks at the bottom of the fairgrounds; they have since been moved to the top.

Metro Public Works Department said it has received and reviewed the studies.

+2 Questions surround decision to declare Fairgrounds property as ‘surplus’ The News 4 I-Team is digging into a deal that gives up part of one of the largest pieces of public property in Nashville – the fairgrounds.

A spokesperson for Metro Public Works said it has not contacted anyone about the plans because it’s not responsible for the project at this time.

“Public Works has received and reviewed the traffic studies and we are happy to provide technical input to the project team, but ultimately, we are not managing the project, nor are we responsible for coordinating communications with various stakeholders,” the spokesperson said in an email. “I would suggest reaching out to the Fairgrounds to better understand the level of coordination that has been undertaken at this time.”

+3 News4 I-Team discovers Fairgrounds plan kept under wraps The News 4 I-Team has uncovered a plan for the Nashville Fairgrounds that's been kept under wraps for 10 months.

The timeline for getting any road work done could become an issue; Metro’s lease with the soccer club states the prep work for the site must be complete by the end of June 2019. Metro is responsible for all utilities to the site. It’s not clear who will build and improve which Metro-owned roads or how much Metro taxpayers would be asked to contribute.

Metro Council member Mina Johnson said council members have not seen the studies.

“No we have not,” said Johnson when asked if council members has been given the studies or if she had seen it. “We should have gotten that information ahead of time, not after the fact.”