NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A recent study highlights the gap between mask mandates in Tennessee schools and what parents actually want for their children.
A series of polls conducted by Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital at the end of 2021 found close to 67% of parents in the study said their children attend school with a mask on.
Just over half of the schools involved have a mask requirement.
When broken down into regions, over 60% of parents in West Tennessee believe their children are safer in schools if personnel were masked. However, just over 47% of East Tennessee parents share the same thoughts.
“Regardless of where we live in Tennessee...every school has at least a few children with underlying conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19…,” said Dr. Joe Zickafoose, a pediatrician at Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital. “While leaders need to take these differences of opinion into account, the guiding principle in setting school policies should be the well-being of all children.”
The same runs true for vaccine requirements for teacher and staff. More parents in Middle and West Tennessee want school personnel to be vaccinated, whereas fewer agree from East Tennessee.
When broken up into race, over half of black parents want teachers and staff to be vaccinated, while less than 40% of parents belonging to every other race think the same.
Vanderbilt conducts this poll every year to gauge parents’ concerns regarding their children’s health, from all three Tennessee regions. More data on various other topics such as education, cyberbullying and mental health will be released in the coming months.
