(NBC NEWS) - A new study looks at the number of kids rushed to emergency departments after getting into medications.
Many parents keep medications tucked safely inside cabinets out of the reach of young children. However, children often get into dangerous medicines left inside purses or bedside table drawers. It's a common occurrence that can be deadly.
Every 10 minutes, a child in the U.S. is rushed to an emergency department after getting a hold of medication.
A new report from Safe Kids Worldwide looks at the number of children who are poisoned - often by prescription medications, like those used to treat high blood pressure and diabetes.
"Even medications that are over the counter, which many people carry in their purses or in their wallets or leave on a counter can be very dangerous for children," said Dr. Sadiqa Kendi with Safe Kids Worldwide.
While pill organizers can be convenient for adults, they're generally easy for little fingers to pry open. Experts recommend keeping anything with any kind of medication up high.
Also make sure to add the Poison Control number to your contact list: 1-800-222-1222. Representatives are available 24/7 to answer questions.
