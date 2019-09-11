NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) -- Whether we like it or not, scooters are all over Nashville... and looks like they're here to stay. It's the age of what's called "micromobility" and Nashville is quickly adapting. Although they can be frustrating, new information shows just they're actually extremely beneficial to downtown Nashville.
For short, one-to-two mile trips, scooters are more efficient than a car and faster than walking. In fact, a recent study found that more than half of all car trips in Nashville are less than 3 miles. About a quarter of those are only a mile or less.
While the Metro Council continues to evaluate scooter operations here, results from a new study by traffic data firm, Inrix, show that Nashville is one of the top 3 cities that could benefit from ditching cars downtown and switching to scooters.
The study shows that the majority of people who drive their own car or request an Uber or Lyft are only traveling a few miles each time. Research shows that if those car trips were replaced with scooters, the number of cars on the road in downtown Nashville would be cut in half.
E-scooters and e-bikes are slowly being accepted into the Nashville culture by promising to reduce car trips, parking and congestion. Long-term benefits that suggest decreased emissions, a boost to the local economy, as well as an increased quality of life.
In the study of top cities that could see benefits from micromobilty, the only cities that rank above Nashville are Honolulu, Hawaii and New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information on the scooter study, click here.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.