NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A study has ranked Tennessee in the bottom 25 states in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a study conducted by SYKES, Tennessee ranks #37 overall for "Best COVID-19 Fighting States in America in 2021."
SYKES said they conducted their study based on a few different factors available for each state such as weekly test positivity rates, hospital admissions, and vaccine distribution.
While every state was required to adhere to certain federal rules such as banning international travel and the mask mandate, most regulations were implemented on a state-by-state basis. As the pandemic progressed the variety of state responses gave mixed results.
Social distancing, mask mandates, and lockdowns are concepts we’ve all become familiar within the age of COVID-19, though when it came to the United States’ approach to combating the virus, each state developed its own guidelines to keep residents safe. Now that we’ve reached the long-awaited phase of mass vaccination, certain locations have emerged as leaders in the continued fight against the novel coronavirus, while others have fallen behind. - SYKES study summary
According to SYKES study, Hawaii ranked #1 in its response to COVID-19 when compared with other states for the factors listed above. Tennessee's close friend to the north, Kentucky, ranked #50 as the worst state to respond to COVID-19.
A full analysis of the SYKES study can be found on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.