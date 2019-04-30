We all know Middle Tennessee is growing. It can sometimes mean headaches when we're trying to get from point A to point B.
357,212 people per day are going to Davidson, Williamson, and Maury counties, according to numbers provided by the South Corridor Study.
Government agencies know traffic is a big problem especially along I-65 and Highway 31.
They're trying to solve the issue by talking with people who use those roads all the time.
On Tuesday, they hosted a meeting at the Williamson County Public Library.
Dee Neuman spoke with News4 about how she tried to get to Nashville from Spring Hill the other day.
"It was just all backed up and I just gave up and went home," Neuman said.
Now there's an effort to make those drives easier.
"We're trying to figure out how we can better improve commuting options while also creating an opportunity for investments that will help our everyday mobility," Michelle Lacewell with the Greater Nashville Regional Council said.
The Greater Nashville Regional Council, WeGo Public Transit, and TDOT are putting together what's called the South Corridor Study.
It's looking at a 35-mile stretch between downtown Nashville in Davidson County and Columbia in Maury County.
"It's hard to have everyone's voice heard at the table. So, this is just one of the many ways that we go out and provide an opportunity for people to come to us and ask questions," Lacewell said.
Some of the problems they're hearing at meetings include getting to I-65.
Neuman also mentioned Highway 31 needs to be looked at.
"Definitely needs to be a four lane road instead of a two lane road," Neuman said.
Others want to see more of a long term solution.
"I would like to see some form of rail transportation particularly between here and Franklin and over in Nashville," Brian McDonnell who also attended Tuesday's meeting said.
When the study is done this Fall, recommendations will be passed along to TDOT, community leaders, and transit operators.
Those could range from syncing up traffic lights to help with the flow of traffic to a transit line.
If you missed Tuesday's meeting, you still have time to make it to others.
- Williamson County: Thursday, May 2, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood
- Davidson County: Monday, May 6, Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville
All of the meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.
