NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When it comes to friendly states, Tennessee ranks near the top of the list at number 2 according to a new study by Big 7 Travel.
Tennessee residents were noted as having "classic southern charm" with "an eagerness to show off their city to out-of-towners." The state was also noted for its "lively music scene."
Kentucky was a bit further down the list at number 19 but was also noted for its "particular kind of friendliness."
The most friendliest state? Minnesota. The least friendliest state? New York.
Even more tourist-friendly states did not fair well on the list with California ranking 40th and Florida ranking 42nd.
Big 7 Travel said 1.5 million people were surveyed in order to come to their rankings. Factors that went into the survey include city perception of tourists and overall friendliness.
