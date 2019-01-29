NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new study shows babies addicted to powerful painkillers are more likely to be born in areas with high levels of long-term unemployment.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University studied data from over six million births in nearly 600 counties across 8 states including Tennessee and Kentucky. They found places with high rates of long-term unemployment have higher rates of newborns addicted to opioids.
Dr. Stephen Patrick, lead author of the paper said the counties are also more likely to be rural and have fewer mental health doctors. Vanderbilt hopes the study shows those in charge of fixing the opioid crisis that it won't be a simple solution.
"I hope our study is a wake up call, both to physicians and to lawmakers that opioid use is complicated," said Dr. Patrick, "And in many ways, as we think about next steps, they should consider infrastructure. Investing in communities may also benefit the health of communities."
Counties with persistently elevated levels of unemployment more than doubled the rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome compared to areas with low unemployment.
In 2014, an average of one infant born every 15 minutes was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
The complete study will be published on Wednesday.
