NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even when sports come back, many fans are saying that they will stay away from arenas, if there is no vaccine for COVID-19.
A poll released by Seton Hall University last week stated 72 percent of Americans would not attend a sporting event if a vaccine had not been developed by game time. However, 12 percent said they would attend the event if social distancing was maintained at the events.
However, when sports fans were asked, 61 percent said they would attend games without the vaccine.
To read the full study, click here.
