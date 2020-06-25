NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Studies on a drug thought to be the answer to treating COVID-19 have stopped.
Health officials say hydroxychloroquine showed no benefits.
The drug once touted and taken by President Trump is now no longer considered beneficial when treating COVID-19.
“We studied about 500 patients across the country and we were able to finish the study last week when we had enough data to show it did not work to help patients in the hospital recover from COVID-19,” said Dr. Wesley Self, emergency physician and clinical researcher at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The ORCHID study (Outcomes Related to COVID-19 treated with Hydroxychloroquine among In-patients with symptomatic Disease) was conducted over 11 weeks.
The hope was the drug would combat the illness with those with symptoms.
“We knew that it worked against some other pathogens or germs like malaria.
Using the same type of mechanism, the way that the drug gets into the body it may prevented the virus from entering cells and causing damage. Hydroxychloroquine did not harm people, but it didnt look like it was helping either,” said Dr. Self.
Researchers are continuing to look for the next solution.
“There’s a lot of scientists and doctors studying vaccines and other medicines across the world,” said Dr. Self.
One of those possible solutions may be dexamethasone.
The steroid is commonly used for inflammation.
Researchers in the United Kingdom said it curbed the death rate of severely ill COVID-19 patients by a third.
