FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Students and teachers at a high school in Franklin have been told to shelter in place due to a social media threat on Wednesday.
Centennial High School is in a shelter in place, "out of an abundance of caution," while police investigate a threat on social media.
School officials sent an email to parents about the situation.
"We appreciate the quick response by law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school-related threats," Williamson County Schools said in a statement on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and News 4 will have updates on air and online as soon as they become available.
