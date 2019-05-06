LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirms a school bus crashed Monday morning around 6 a.m. on Mann Road in Lebanon.
According to the Sheriff's Office, several students suffered minor injuries but they couldn't say how many. There is no word on whether another driver was involved in the crash.
Jennifer Johnson with Wilson County Schools tells News4 that the driver ran off the road and struck a utility pole. One or two students on board sustained minor injuries The bus services Lebanon High School and Carroll Oakland Elementary, all of the remaining students on that route are being picked up by another bus. All the parents of the students affected have been notified.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 on-air and online for updates.
