HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities investigated a social media post Thursday morning after students mistook it for threats towards the school.
Parents received an email just before Noon on Thursday stating there was an incident that had occurred at the school today.
"It was reported to our administration that a student was making threatening statements toward the school over social media".
The email went on to say that there was no credibility to the threat and it was simply a joke that was taken out of context.
The school says they are happy that students came forward to report something they thought to be real and said that student safety is our number one priority at the school.
There is no word on whether the school took any kind of lock-down precautions or what the actual social media post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.