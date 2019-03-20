As youth violence continues to rise throughout Middle Tennessee, law enforcement, the Mayor’s Office and students are banding together to create a plan of action to stop it.
The Mayor’s Office sat face-to-face with Nashville students on Wednesday and asked them who is committing these crimes and why are they doing it?
“Our youth don’t feel that they’re a part of the community,” said Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator Kathy Sinback. “They mentioned the gentrification. Youth are being moved out of their communities or origin into different areas of town.”
Students expressed to city leaders at the Mayor’s Youth Summit that they feel disconnected and voiceless.
Many crimes in Nashville are being committed by kids ages 14-17. One of the most recent high-profile crimes being 16-year-old David Mays allegedly shooting an Uber driver.
Mays and many others are repeat offenders.
Students said more needs to be done after kids get in trouble once.
“How do we re-engage those kids that have been in trouble?” said Sinback. “They say they’re coming back with not enough support and sometimes they are being sent to alternative schools where all of the youth who have been in trouble are in the same place. That is not a good model.”
Sinback said the answer to stopping youth violence is more community engagement and accountability.
“We need to be listening to our youth and engaging with our youth,” said Sinback. “We all say that the youth are the answer.”
Nashville’s school resource officers are launching a youth engagement program before the end of the school year to connect with students and try to end the violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.