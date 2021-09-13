WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - This week, students in Humphreys County returned to school for the first time following the Waverly floods that claimed the lives of several people.
The devasting flood in Waverly has reshaped the school year in Humphrey's County.
Macy Frady, a mom of two, said her 5-year-old started school this year. He began at Waverly Elementary, but since flooding forced the school to shut down, her little one is now learning at McEwen. Although adjusting is hard, Frady said she believes the school district is doing its best during these challenging times.
"I think them keeping the same teachers that's helped a lot, but just the whole new school building whole new everything is just what is throwing everyone off," Macy said.
Humphreys County Director of Schools Richard Rye said this adjustment is something that many faces, but they are working to support students as they look to rebuild.
"Your kids are our number one concern, and we are trying to get them back into some type of education," Rye said. "We know there are going to be some bobbles, just to be patient with drop-off pick up and try to work with us best we can with what we have to work with."
Macy said the district has her full support.
"I'm going to really build up and talk to him and tell him around Christmas," she said. "We are going to do this again, and you are going to changes again. And then you will be where you're going to be for the next few years."
