Wilson County students in grades six to 12 will return to the classrooms in February, according to an announcement on the district's Facebook page.

Students in grades six to eight are scheduled to return to traditional learning starting on Feb. 16. Students in grades ninth to 12 are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Feb. 22. All students and staff will be required to wear masks during the school day.

In December, all Wilson County Schools went to virtual learning for all its student and continued remote learning in January.

In January, Wilson County students in kindergarten through the fifth grade headed back to the classroom. Students in grades sixth to 12 remained on the hybrid learning system during that time.

Students will not report to school during the first Monday of each month but will communicate with their teachers. March 1, April 5, and May 3 will be "an opportunity to align curriculum and intervention supports for all students across the district."

"Thank you to all our students and families for your patience and flexibility throughout this school year as we've all tried to navigate through the pandemic together. As always, we will continue to monitor the latest health trends on a daily basis. Should it be necessary to announce any changes on an individual school basis, then we will provide that information promptly," Wilson County Schools said in a statement on Friday.