NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After being out of class since before Christmas last year, students in Metro are finally heading back to the classroom Monday morning.
Health officials are also warning of a COVID spike seen in pediatric individuals as the students head back.
On January 3, the Tennessee Department of Health updated their COVID data showing a spike of 64 pediatric positive cases with 9 of those being ICU and 5 on ventilators.
With cases on the rise, some parents are saying they do now wish to go back to remote learning, but do want the schools to be cautious.
"Eat in the classroom. Make sure the kids are washing their hands, social distance," said Brittany Starks, a mother of MNPS students.
Health officials say when it comes to symptoms, parents should be on the lookout for sneezing, coughing and a runny nose. According to the officials, they say the variant is more of a respiratory infection.
