NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Seniors are getting closer to their graduation date. With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, it could be another year of modified graduation ceremonies.
News4 reports at Hillsboro High School where some say this year wasn’t quite what they expected.
"I envisioned my senior year to be the exact opposite of this." Daniel Bush, Senior at Hillsboro High
For Bush, returning to school this year was an adjustment compared to the previous year.
I didn’t constantly have to worry about washing my hands 24/7. I didn’t constantly have to worry about leaving the house without a mask. I didn’t constantly have to worry about social distancing. - Daniel Bush, Senior at Hillsboro High
But now with the announcement of Prom and School graduation being held in person, Bush says he is feeling a sense of relief. "I’m feeling very motivated to finish strong this school year."
Dr. James Witty, MNPS Executive Director of Schools says, "We won’t be doing the traditional handshake as we would any other year. We will do that shoulder bump but students will still be getting their diplomas. For us, that means we will wear gloves."
To allow for social distancing, Metro school students are allowed a maximum of four guests to attend their ceremony.
After hosting drive-by graduations last year, they say things are slowly getting back to normal.
Dr. Witty said, "We are primarily going to be it at two major locations. One being Allen Arena at Lipscomb as well as the municipal auditorium. We are working really hard to make it a memorable lasting experience where it still has that sense of closure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.