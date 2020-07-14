NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - With the new school year almost here, getting your kids ready and in the right mindset can be a challenge.
Experts are saying if you keep them home they could feel isolated and depressed, but going back to school with masks and social distancing practices in place could lead to anxiety.
The research group “Youth Villages” points to the chaos surrounding the virus online and the potential for bullying as potential stressors when returning to school.
“You go into a school and everyone is wearing masks, and things look different,” said Dr. Justin Dodson of Youth Villages. “I think for some kids, if you don’t have the right education about what this is going to look like, you may walk into a school and when everything’s different you may be wondering ‘Is this something that I’ve done? What is this all about?‘”
The group is currently urging parents to take time to explain to their children what to expect if they return to school this academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.