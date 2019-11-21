NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pepper spray incident at Donelson Middle School resulted in 36 students requiring attention from the school nurse.
According to a spokesperson, the incident was not related to a fight. A student reportedly was carrying pepper spray and pressed the button to see what would happen. As a result, 36 students were examined by a school nurse.
Some students reported coughing or difficulty breathing, but there were no serious injuries. Parents were notified of the incident.
