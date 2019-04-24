CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County School District is closing Pleasant View Elementary School due to the school having no power.
According to school officials, it will take all day to restore power. Parents can start picking up their children, and the school is asking that students be picked up by 9:30 a.m. Anyone who picks up a student must have a photo ID.
Buses will not be taking students home until Wednesday afternoon, and students not picked up after 9:30 a.m. will be taken to neighboring churches or schools. The location will be determined based on the number of students left over at the school.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
