NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Winter Olympics continue in Beijing, students who have big dreams of one day being on the same level are competing in the 2022 TISCA Tennessee State Championships.
"They're training some kids anywhere from 13 hours a week to 20 hours a week. It just depends on their age," said Christian Bahr, Head Coach & Director of Ensworth Aquatics.
The Centennial Sportsplex was packed with young swimmers and divers competing in the Tennessee State High School Championship meet on Friday.
Since last year's event was split into four different meets around the state because of COVID, many were excited to compete together.
"I have a lot of friends from different teams. I think it would be a lot of fun to see all of them. I am a little nervous, but I do have a lot of people swimming with me," explained Morgan Carteaux from Ravenwood High School.
Many students competing have goals of making it to a higher level.
"I had two injuries. I've had knee and hip surgery, and I've continued to push through and swim," stated Anna Jackson, Senior from Ensworth High.
Seated first in the 500, a big inspiration for Jackson was watching Olympic Medalist Alex Walsh compete and win a silver medal.
"Swimming with a girl that you knew from high school and seeing her aspire to her dreams is amazing," Jackson said.
The big event will continue through Saturday as they narrow downstate champions.
"I am just enthusiastic about our kids and what they will be able to do this weekend," Bahr stated.
