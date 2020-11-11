Students at Warren County High and Middle schools move to remote learning

Two schools in Warren County are moving to remote learning until the end of the month.
Starting on Thursday, students at Warren County High and Middle schools will stop in-person learning after school officials said they have "seen rapid increases in positive COVID-19 cases among students."
"According to the district plan, when these problem areas are identified, schools will move to distance learning in order to best protect students and staff," the school system posted on Facebook page.
Officials said the other schools in Warren County "are experiencing lower numbers of positive cases and will continue to operate on their regular schedule."
"We have been hoping all school year to not have to make this decision but the safety of our people is paramount. I am confident that these two schools have a great plan to continue learning remotely, and we will also be offering drive through meals to students. I hope students and families will heed the warning that if we do not act now, then this will only continue over the next weeks and months. Students must resist the urge to think that school is closed and they have no responsibility. When they do that they tend to get together in groups and that is exactly what we do not need. If we want to come back to school then we must take advantage of this time away and slow the spread of this virus," Director of Schools Grant Swallows said in a statement on Wednesday.
Preparations are being made for high and middle school students, so they can work with teachers during normal school hours.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for students at both schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.